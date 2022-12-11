A recent video shared to Facebook by Santa Rosa, California resident, Rebecca Kracker, shows footage from the truly horrifying moment that she found her elderly dog at the foot of an adult mountain lion.
According to the post, Kracker heard her dog Sherman yelp, and growl suddenly on the night of November 28. Upon checking on him, she reportedly found a mountain lion dragging the dog out of the house by the neck.
"I yelled and had my other two large dogs next to me barking and growling, yet our presence and noise did not phase the mountain lion. I had the thought process that I needed to close the door between us as, at this point, we were about 2 feet from the mountain lion with no barrier between us. I immediately called my cousin, who reminded me to start taking videos and pictures and said he was on his way but to try calling my neighbors as well. I stood shaking and documenting the ordeal while I waited for backup with the mountain lion hissing, baring her teeth, and continuing to strangle my poor Sherman," the post reads.
The following video was taken on that night:
"My neighbor was able to get here 10 minutes later and took a shot at the mountain lion. He missed by all accounts, but it did make the mountain lion run off… as did Sherman! We were stunned to see him immediately jump to his feet and run off, confused. My neighbor followed the direction of the mountain lion, and I corralled my dog back into the safety of my house," Kracker said.
Fortunately, Sherman was uninjured in this incident, but it serves as a good reminder to anyone who lives in mountain lion country. In these areas, it is important to keep an eye on pets and small children. Recently, mountain lions in one Colorado region were credited with killing at least 9 dogs.
While mountain lions are unlikely to attack humans, it's important to respect their space.
If you see a mountain lion, CPW recommends that you do not approach the animal. Instead, remain calm, back away slowly, do all you can to appear larger, and if the lion becomes aggressive—fight back.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.