An incredible video captured by Facebook user Sarah Bole shows a huge mountain lion peering into her home in Grand Lake, Colorado as her small dog, Dash, fearlessly stares back.
For about the first 30 seconds of the video, the lion and the dog seem frozen in place while they lock eyes through the door.
You can hear a frightened Bole in the background trying to get Dash's attention.
"He wants to eat my dog," she says at one point.
The lion then takes a slow calculated step toward Dash, even pressing its nose against the glass, as the unbothered pup wags his tail.
Disclaimer: This video contains some explicit language.
Grand Lake, Colorado, where the encounter occurred, is located west of Rocky Mountain National Park and is a common location for wildlife viewing.
Mountain lions are just one of many species that call the area home, with sightings of elk, bighorn sheep, moose, mule deer, and black bear relatively common.
When you live in mountain lion country it is important to keep a close eye on your pets and children when they are outside.
If that glass door hadn't been there, this could have ended very differently for Dash.
