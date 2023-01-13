A tense video posted to Instagram by user @pandemicthecat shows the moment a fearless house cat came nose to nose with an adult mountain lion – fortunately there was a sliding glass door between the two.
"My Mom had a visitor yesterday and her chubby thirteen year old cat was having none of it!," the post reads.
In the video, the cat takes an aggressive stance against the lion, which crouches in anticipation. However, it appears that when the lion noticed the humans in the room, it got spooked and ran away.
Check out the full video below:
If it weren't for the sliding glass door, this encounter may have had a very different ending.
If you live in mountain lion country, it is important to remember to keep an eye on pets and small children when outdoors. Mountain lions may view pets as an easy food source, if given the opportunity.
In fact, in one region of Colorado community members have alleged that at least 30 dogs were killed or attacked by mountain lions in 2022.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
That housecat just wasn't having any of it from the lion!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.