Nature is brutal and that fact is often put on display in Colorado.
In this viral video, the struggle between a mountain lion and a large buck is captured on camera, with the lion latching onto the buck's face and refusing to let go.
According to the video description, the footage was captured by hunters during an annual trip to Gunnison County's Blue Mesa Reservoir in January of 2021.
CONTENT WARNING: This video features strong language and graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
One interesting aspect of this video comes with how the onlookers discuss whether or not they should intervene, ultimately deciding that they should not.
If you find yourself in a similar situation, don't intervene. Not only can that be dangerous, as it may direct one of the animal's attention your way, it can also interrupt a natural process. This video captures the struggle of life and death for both animals, not just the buck. Should the lion lose its catch, the energy it has expended during the fight could hurt its chances for survival.
One thing that you should do following an encounter of this nature is contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife to report the mountain lion sighting. This can be done online and is a quick and simple process.
While Colorado is home to thousands of lions – somewhere in the range of 3,000 to 7,000 – attacks on humans are extremely rare. Should you encounter one on the trail, make yourself big and make noises to scare the cat off. If that doesn't work, throw objects in the direction of the cat. Never run and never crouch down and if the lion attacks, fight back.
