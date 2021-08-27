A mountain lion was caught prowling through a Colorado neighborhood in the middle of the night.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared footage of the big cat leaping over a fence at a home in Aurora.
A mountain lion spotted on this fence in Aurora. You can have mountain lions anywhere there is food for them. Deer is a staple, but it could also include raccoons, skunks, pets and livestock.— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 25, 2021
Learn more about mountain lions by visiting our website ⬇️https://t.co/bIMYxRlzoI pic.twitter.com/1STOxB85wP
While its's unclear exactly when the cat went out for the late-night stroll, it's certainly a good reminder to stay 'mountain lion aware' in Colorado.
Like black bears, mountain lions will go almost anywhere for food. According to officials, these big cats prey on mule deer, as well as raccoons, skunks, livestock, and pets.
Remember to stay calm if you see a mountain lion. Hold your ground or back away slowly. Face the mountain lion and make yourself appear larger by raising your arms and opening your jacket. If the cougar moves closer, make noise and throw rocks or sticks.
Learn more about mountain lion safety by visiting cpw.state.co.us/lions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.