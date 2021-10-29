Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) recently took to Twitter to share footage of a large mountain lion spotted dragging a deer, caught on a security camera in Douglas County.
The short clip shows the mountain lion easily pulling the animal — if you blink, you could miss it.
A mountain lion dragging off its next meal, caught on a security camera in Douglas County.— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 29, 2021
From our studies on lions in the Front Range, we found that on average they take 85 prey items per year. Around 70% of those kills were deer.
"From our studies on lions in the Front Range, we found that on average they take 85 prey items per year. Around 70 percent of those kills were deer," CPW said in a tweet.
On average, a mountain lion can eat a deer a week, but seeing a mountain lion feeding on its prey is especially rare, according to CPW.
"Mountain lions are amazing creatures in terms of what they are able to do, taking down animals that are three or four times their size, and at the same time staying largely undetected by people,” Mark Vieira, CPW’s Carnivore and Furbearer Program Manager said in an earlier news release.
If you encounter a mountain lion, do no approach them.
Mountain lions are unlikely to attack humans but it's important to be aware and proactive when sharing space with them.
If you live in lion territory CPW recommends that you supervise children while outdoors, remove potential hiding places in your yard (like scrubs, fences, and trees), and keep your pet under control at all times.
