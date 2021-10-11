Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Ranger Tiffany shared an awesome sighting of a mother mountain lion and her two kittens to Twitter on Thursday.
The video, from a wildlife camera in the foothills of Denver, shows an adult female lion prowling past a narrow stream with her two cubs trailing close behind her.
Ranger Tiffany estimates that the cubs are around 3 to 4 months old and weigh about 25 ponds.
It has been almost three months since I’ve seen the nursing female mountain lion.— Ranger Tiffany (@RangerTMcCauley) October 7, 2021
This week she finally brought her kittens by for a visit🥰
I would estimate they are 3-4 months old and weigh roughly 25lbs. pic.twitter.com/2U9fCQD8VK
Mountain lions can breed year-round and usually give birth once every two years, the National Wildlife Federation reports. Offspring will generally stay with their mother for 15 to 26 months after birth.
Even in Colorado where there are somewhere between 3,000 to 7,000 mountain lions, sightings are still relatively rare. If you do happen to encounter one of these animals, it is important to stay calm.
For more information on how to handle a mountain lion encounter, visit CPW's website.
