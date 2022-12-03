A recent video that was captured by a security camera at a home in Ashford, Connecticut shows a young girl getting attacked by a raccoon, and her mother flinging the aggressive animal across the yard.
In the video, the animal can be seen biting and clinging onto the girl's leg, as she screams for help. In moments the girl's mother grabs the raccoon and throws it off of the porch.
According to a report by Fox61, the mother and the girl both received a rabies shot following the attack, but were not seriously injured.
Check out the video below:
Never approach wildlife, especially if they appear to be sick. Raccoons can be defensive animals and can carry diseases like rabies, which is deadly to humans in some cases.
If you encounter one, stay from it and observe its behavior.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
I would've had to kill the raccoon and have it tested for rabies. Especially if it was biting my kid. Good that Mom kept her head.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.