Skiers at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Maine had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter earlier this month, when a bear and three cubs joined them on the slopes.
The video shows adult bear lead the way directly across a ski trail, while three tiny cubs follow behind her. As the animals cross, the skiers stay put and do not try to interfere.
The sow seems to be more interested in getting her cubs safely across the trail than the skiers recording, but they did the right thing by keeping their distance. Trying to ski past or approach the bears could trigger a defensive response.
Black bears are not typically aggressive, but in the presence of young, can be extremely dangerous.
Though it is not necessarily common to see animals on ski resort slopes, it does happen. In fact, earlier this year a pair of moose were recorded while sparring at Steamboat Resort.
In another instance, a skier reportedly killed a deer when they collided at Idaho's Sun Valley Resort.
If you run into wildlife on the slopes, you should immediately contact ski patrol. If the animal is determined to be a potential threat to guests, they may shut down a run while the animal passes through. This may prevent a negative encounter that results in the animal being euthanized.
