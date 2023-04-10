A female moose walked into a hospital in Providence, Alaska on Thursday in pursuit of the fake plants in the lobby.
"The Providence Health Park had an extra-special visitor today, as a moose decided to come inside and check out the plants in the lobby. Thankfully, caregivers from the Security Department helped guide our friend safely out the door," the hospital said in a Facebook post.
Check out a video of the encounter below:
As you may know, moose can be incredibly aggressive animals, and given their size and strength, they can be dangerous to humans.
From the video, it appears that the moose was calm and did not show signs of aggressive behavior. One mistake that the people in this video made was crowding the animal. When you encounter wildlife, it is critical to always give them an obvious escape route, while also keeping a safe distance. Otherwise, the animal could turn defensive.
Instead, a better bet may have been to clear the area of people and to contact the state's department of wildlife for expert assistance.
