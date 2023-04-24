A moose walked into a movie theater in Kenai, Alaska on Wednesday, helping itself to some movie snacks before walking back out.
A video of the incident has since been posted to YouTube. It shows the animal casually walking past the snack counter to nose around in the trash can, successfully retrieving a container of popcorn.
Another video, taken by the employee behind the counter, shows the moose briefly getting its nose stuck in a McDonald's Happy Meal box.
"Everyone loves the movies," Kenai Cinemas said in a Facebook post on Friday.
