Wildlife is a serious hazard to look out for on Colorado's roads and the bigger the animal, the more likely it may be to cause damage and injury in a collision. For the safety of yourself, other travelers, and wildlife, it's crucial to stay alert while driving around the Centennial State.
One example of this risk was captured on camera in 2016, subsequently going viral online due to its shocking nature.
In the clip, a Jeep Grand Cherokee can be seen colliding with a moose on Colorado's Highway 9, near Silverthorne. Upon getting hit, the moose is sent sailing through the air.
After the moose lands, it reportedly limped off, leaving a skid of hair on the road.
While the vehicle sustained damages when it collided with the moose, a species known to weigh up to 1,400 pounds, those inside reportedly left the scene without injury. As for the animal, it may have also survived. A report from Denver Post states that wildlife officers were able to track the animal for a mile and a half without finding evidence that it succumbed to injuries.
Watch the video below, but know that it is graphic. Our reason for sharing a video of this nature is to show how serious these collisions can be. Find tips on how to avoid collisions below the video.
The person that uploaded the video, Kayla Zowada, described that she had pulled over to watch the moose when one took a turn for the road and jumped in front of the moving vehicle. This specific upload of the video has been viewed more than 3.8 million times.
Here are a few tips on how to avoid wildlife collisions in Colorado:
1. People lingering on the side of a mountain road might mean wildlife is nearby. Proceed with caution.
2. Slow down and give yourself more time to stop.
3. Use your brighter headlights when safe for a better chance of spotting a roadside animal via the reflection in their eyes.
4. Be extra alert during dusk and dawn, as well as during late-night hours. It's very common to see roadside animals in hours before sunrise, too.
5. Anticipate herds, not single animals. If you spot one animal, there are probably more nearby.
6. Don't hug the edge of the road. Put as much distance between yourself and roadside animals as can be done both legally and safely.
7. When wildlife is encountered, give the animals a chance to pass. Don't attempt to disrupt their movement or drive through them. Instead, safely wait when it is safe to do so.
8. Control your car if a collision seems imminent. Avoid an unpredictable swerve out of the way at a high speed at the risk of flying off the road or colliding with another vehicle.
It's important to be alert and vigilante while traveling around Colorado and avoiding collisions with wildlife is just one of many reasons for this. Find other mountain driving tips here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Look both ways before you cross the road, Bullwinkle! ;)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.