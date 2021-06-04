The Steamboat Pilot & Today news organization recently shared a video taken by Tracy Kubarski that shows a moose interrupting a baseball (or softball) game at the local Howelsen Hill.
In the video, the moose can be seen charging across the Steamboat Springs field while players scatter, some of whom appear to try to draw the attention of the animal or spook it away while others run. The moose does not seem to be acting aggressively toward the players.
If you happen to encounter a moose in Colorado, keep your distance and never get between a moose and their young. If a moose starts displaying aggressive behavior, such as raising the hairs on its neck or laying back its ears, escape the situation as fast as possible, putting a large object between you and the moose to limit their ability to charge. Moose can be particularly aggressive when dogs are around. Avoid bringing your dog into moose territory and if you do, keep them on leash.
Read more about moose in Colorado here.
