People often find it odd when I say the species of wildlife that concerns me the most while hiking in Colorado is a moose. That being said, when a moose is spotted in real life, it becomes quite obvious they're not a creature to trifle with. Standing close to seven feet tall at the shoulder and weighing up to 2,000 pounds, their size is coupled with a tendency to react to threat with an aggressive defense.
This power of the moose is put on display in several now-viral clips of a grizzly bear and a moose interacting in Montana's Glacier National Park over recent days.
After the moose gave birth to two calves, the grizzly bear took interest. The bear managed to steal one of the calves from the mother moose while she watched. When the bear returned to steal the other young moose, the mother took a much more aggressive approach, chasing the bear away from the area.
Onlookers watch in awe as the bear seemingly runs for its life, at one point appearing to be so frantic that it accidentally crashes through the glass of a building as it tries to escape. The massive size of the moose also becomes obvious as the animals interact, as she towers over a massive grizzly bear.
Additional footage of the bear stealing the offspring does exist online, though it is very graphic in nature. In that clip, the two young are laying down lakeside, with the larger moose feet away. The bear walks up and attacks the young moose to a non-reaction from the mother. It's unclear why the mother didn't defend her young during that first attack, though she clearly changed her tune when the bear came around again.
The surviving young can be seen in the video below. This is also the same area the moose were in when the first attack occurred, with the mother moose about the same distance from her offspring at that time.
Here's the real question though – in a foot race, which animal would win?
A grizzly bear's max speed tops out at about 35 miles per hour, which is also roughly the same top speed of a moose – a relatively even match.
While brown bears do regularly prey on adult moose, in this case, the angered mother's ability to trample seems to have this bear heading for the hills.
