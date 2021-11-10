A video posted to YouTube shows two people in a pick-up truck driving down an unidentified dirt road when they come upon an adult female moose and two calves blocking a road.
The driver tries to shoo the moose off the road by slowly moving forward, but the cow reacts by fearlessly bluff charging the truck.
The last ten seconds of the video are perhaps the most impressive – with the moose on the side of the road, the driver attempts to speed away and the cow easily keeps up. She can be seen outside the drivers side window for several feet before giving up the chase.
For their size, moose are very fast and can run up to 35 MPH over short distances.
There are moose populations throughout the state, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), so it is important to know what to do if you encounter one.
The massive animals can be very aggressive toward humans, especially in the presence of calves.
If you see one, observe its behavior and back away slowly. If the animal exhibits aggressive behavior or begins to charge, CPW instructs you to "run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you [and the moose] such as a boulder, car or tree."
