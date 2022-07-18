A video published on YouTube by TownLift captures the moment a pair of teens have a dangerously close call with a moose while at a park in Park City, Utah.
The ten-second video shows the bull moose chasing and charging a boy as he runs to avoid the animal.
It is unclear what led up to the moose charging the teen and because the video ends abruptly, it is not obvious how the encounter concluded.
Check out the full video below:
In Colorado, it is important to remember that the state is home to a healthy moose population.
Moose do not fear humans and can be aggressive and unpredictable, especially if they feel threatened or trapped.
If you come across a moose with young, slowly back away, and observe the animal's behavior. If it becomes aggressive, CPW instructs you to "run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you (and the moose) such as a boulder, car or tree."
