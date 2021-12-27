Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) took to Twitter on Wednesday to share videos of the 2021 big game survey that took place on Pikes Peak.
Officer Cassidy English conducted the survey by helicopter to measure random samples of moose, elk, big horn sheep, deer, and a few other big game populations in the area.
English was responsible for finding the animals and counting them, identifying their age and sex, and assessing their health all within a few moments.
"Next comes weeks of studying data and comparing herd numbers to historic data to identify trends and match the numbers to CPW targets," CPW said in Tweet.
Check out these videos to get a look at some of the amazing wildlife species that call Colorado home.
It's impossible to count all deer, elk, moose, bighorn etc in CO. So @COParksWildlife biologists fly to get random samples. They ID sex & age to get male-to-female ratios, estimate populations & compare to CPW targets. Data used to set hunting licenses. Here are 10 bighorn. (2/7) pic.twitter.com/6aBKhxOIkK— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 22, 2021
This is important #wildlife #conservation work. Winter flights to survey big game on Pikes Peak showed @COParksWildlife biologists that moose are migrating onto Pikes Peak and they are reproducing! Officer Cassidy English saw 10 moose Saturday including this cow-calf pair. (4/7) pic.twitter.com/Fwlj6zEcrc— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 22, 2021
Two ewes run along the upper reaches of Pikes Peak on Saturday. These surveys are critical to @COParksWildlife's mission of managing wildlife. We must balance the size of every herds with the habitat available to support the variety of animals on the landscape. (6/7) pic.twitter.com/IHObdqzyNT— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 22, 2021
These flights are the fun part of the job. Next comes weeks studying data and comparing herd numbers to historic data to identify trends and match the numbers to @COParksWildlife targets. The information also is critical in setting hunting licenses for the various species. (7/7) pic.twitter.com/sjnT0NXMFX— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 22, 2021
