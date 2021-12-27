Big Game Survey

Photo credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) took to Twitter on Wednesday to share videos of the 2021 big game survey that took place on Pikes Peak.

Officer Cassidy English conducted the survey by helicopter to measure random samples of moose, elk, big horn sheep, deer, and a few other big game populations in the area. 

English was responsible for finding the animals and counting them, identifying their age and sex, and assessing their health all within a few moments. 

"Next comes weeks of studying data and comparing herd numbers to historic data to identify trends and match the numbers to CPW targets," CPW said in Tweet. 

Check out these videos to get a look at some of the amazing wildlife species that call Colorado home. 

