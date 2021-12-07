Step aside Jim Carrey, there's a new Grinch in town.
A video shared by RM Videos on YouTube captured an adult female moose relentlessly attacking an inflatable Santa Claus in someone's front yard.
Needless to say, we don't think this moose will be on the nice list this year.
Although no one seems to have been injured in this video, save St. Nick, it goes to show how aggressive moose can be.
Colorado is home to a healthy moose population, so it is important to know what to do if you encounter one.
Moose can be very aggressive toward humans, especially in the presence of calves or if the human is accompanied by a dog.
If you see a moose, observe its behavior and back away slowly. If the animal exhibits aggressive behavior or begins to charge, CPW instructs you to "run as fast as you can and try to put a large object between you [and the moose] such as a boulder, car or tree."
