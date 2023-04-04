A moose and her calf were spotted at Winter Park Resort on Tuesday, according to a short clip shared to Twitter by 9News meteorologist Kathy Sabine.
Check out the video below:
Don't mess with mama on the slopes of Winter Park!#9NEWS pic.twitter.com/BZIjEHDo3m— Kathy Sabine (@KathySabine9) April 3, 2023
It's not super common to see wildlife on ski slopes, but it does happen from time to time. For example, in 2022 when a pair of moose were recorded while sparring at Steamboat Resort.
Keeping this in mind, it is still very important to keep an eye out for animals and to be careful no to disturb them. Moose are known to be very aggressive animals, especially in the presence of calves.
If you run into animals at a ski resort, you should immediately contact ski patrol. If the animal is a potential threat to guests, they may shut down a run while it passes through.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.