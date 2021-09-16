In case you haven't heard, there's a 22-year-old woman that's missing in the United States, believed to be somewhere in the American West. At the time of her disappearance, she was on a long-term road trip with her significant other and working on a Youtube video blog in the process.
As additional details have emerged, it has been discovered that a possible domestic dispute took place between the pair on August 12 in Utah, with the woman, identified as Gabby Petito, last heard from on August 30. The boyfriend, identified as Brian Laundrie, has since been listed as a person of interest in the case.
Editor's Note: Sources have gone back and forth on whether or not the significant other that was involved was Gabby's boyfriend or fiancé. An Instagram post from more than a year ago says an engagement took place, but most sources refer to the significant other as a boyfriend.
According to the Moab City Police Department, a witness reported that a male was observed assaulting a female. Once officers caught up to the two, Petito was crying in the front seat, informing officers that the two had been having little arguments frequently and that she hit her boyfriend when the officer was pulling them over.
Officers were then told that the reported altercation took place when the boyfriend tried to separate himself from Petito. When this happened, she reentered their van in what was described as a manic state, with some reports stating that she feared being left behind. She then began to slap him. No reports of the boyfriend hitting Petito were confirmed. The reporting officer on the case called it a likely instance of a mental health crisis, not domestic assault.
Weeks later, the boyfriend returned to his parent's home in Florida without Petito, raising obvious questions about her whereabouts. It is believed she disappeared somewhere near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
Authorities have since released footage from their encounter with the two prior to Petito's disappearance, which can be seen below.
Her disappearance has prompted a national search with those that may have information about the case requested to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.