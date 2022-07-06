Bear in trash

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Wildlife officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) relocated a yearling bear cub on Tuesday, after it was seen eating from garbage cans and bird feeders in Colorado Springs. 

The bear was spotted in a residential area near Palmer Park, according to officials.

"Its not a really good bear habitat so we are going to take him and relocate him and give him a chance to do some bear things in the mountains," District Wildlife Manager Aaron Berscheid said. 

"Being 'Bear Aware' means securing garbage cans, taking down birdfeeders, closing garage doors, burning off barbecue grills to remove food smells that attract bears and more," CPW said in a tweet. 

