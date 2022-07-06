Wildlife officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) relocated a yearling bear cub on Tuesday, after it was seen eating from garbage cans and bird feeders in Colorado Springs.
Why does @COParksWildlife urge folks to be 'Bear Aware'? Because bears show up in unlikely places, like this yearling Tuesday near Palmer Park deep in #ColoradoSprings and far from normal bear habitat west of I-25. #Wildlife Officer Aaron Berscheid took this video. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/MoR98RLaoN— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 5, 2022
The bear was spotted in a residential area near Palmer Park, according to officials.
"Its not a really good bear habitat so we are going to take him and relocate him and give him a chance to do some bear things in the mountains," District Wildlife Manager Aaron Berscheid said.
CPW Officers Aaron Berscheid and Drew Vrbenec pursued the bear, cornered it, tranquilized it and relocated it to better bear habitat far from #ColoradoSprings. Please call CPW when you see a bear so we can assess if it needs to be moved before it gets in serious trouble. (3/5) pic.twitter.com/d4zqAf8Pak— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 5, 2022
"Being 'Bear Aware' means securing garbage cans, taking down birdfeeders, closing garage doors, burning off barbecue grills to remove food smells that attract bears and more," CPW said in a tweet.
Ahhhhhh! Nothing like a cool shower after a hot pursuit! @COParksWildlife Officers Aaron Berscheid and Drew Vrbenec treated a yearling bear to some cold water before transporting it to its new home in the mountains. Hydration is important for bears and calming.📸= Bekah Ryan. 5/5 pic.twitter.com/i0AGcKYQWh— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 5, 2022
