The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 30 reports early Saturday morning about a meteor streaking across the sky in Colorado at around 3:30 AM.
The AMS published eye witness reports of the meteor to their website.
"We see shooting stars often, but nothing this bright with such a vivid tail. It was a wonderful experience!" reporter Cindy W from Durango said.
"I have no idea what I saw but it was bigger than a shooting star. I came inside the house and told my husband I might have seen something burning up entering the atmosphere," Erie resident Nicole L said.
"Basically it streaked from north to south basically starting almost above us then went south. It was bright and slower moving which I first thought was a firework until I watched closer. The flare up was pretty bright and awesome," said Theodore F from Pueblo.
Find a videos of the meteor below:
Thank goodness for security cams! If it wasn't for them, we'd miss all this cool stuff that happens when we are happily sleeping. Love this stuff!
