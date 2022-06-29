This image, from Google Maps, shows roughly where the rock fall took place. Image: ©2022 Google Maps.

This image, from Google Maps, shows roughly where the rock fall took place. Image: ©2022 Google Maps.

A major rockslide took place in Rocky Mountain National Park today on the south shoulder of the iconic Hallett Peak, a mountain best known for providing the backdrop of Dream Lake.

According to officials, there have been no reported injuries related to the incident, though some people were close enough to capture the moment on video.

William Mondragon took to Instagram to share a clip of the slide, which sent rocks tumbling for more than two minutes.

Watch that clip below:

Another angle can be seen here:

No closures are in place due to the slide, but officials have advised the public to avoid the area while the rocks continue to settle.

Read more about this rockslide here.

