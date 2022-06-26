File photo of mountain lion. Photo Credit: DenGuy (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: DenGuy (iStock).

 DenGuy

A security camera captured footage of a massive mountain lion walking outside of a home in Wheat Ridge, Colorado on Saturday night. 

The huge lion is only seen for a few moments before disappearing into the night. 

Check out the full video below: 

In Colorado, we share space with some pretty amazing predators. It is important to be aware of them and respect their space to ensure both humans and animals stay safe.

(1) comment

Michael
Michael

"respect their space" how? By moving into their homes??

Report Add Reply

