A security camera captured footage of a massive mountain lion walking outside of a home in Wheat Ridge, Colorado on Saturday night.
The huge lion is only seen for a few moments before disappearing into the night.
Check out the full video below:
Nope nope NOPE. Mountain lion sighting early this morning near I-70/Harlan in Wheat Ridge.— Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) June 26, 2022
📸: Lori Blanchard pic.twitter.com/YhC9FwkKeE
In Colorado, we share space with some pretty amazing predators. It is important to be aware of them and respect their space to ensure both humans and animals stay safe.
(1) comment
"respect their space" how? By moving into their homes??
