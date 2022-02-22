Everyone knows to expect longer lift lines during crowded weekends at the ski hill, but rarely do resort guests expect lines that stretch for hundreds of feet.
Instagram account @breckdaily published a video over the weekend of a lift line stretching from Breckenridge's Main Street and down Watson Avenue and to the gondola. The line is filmed by someone in a passing vehicle vehicle, showing hundreds of people waiting to board the lift.
Believe it or not, the people in the video (found below) won't even be hopping off the lift to hit a run. They'll be hopping on another lift that actually services the mountain, with this gondola delivering guests to the resort's base. Thankfully, most of these guests will only be hitting this gondola lift uphill once during the day.
Here's the video:
It's unclear what's causing the long line. The Presidents Day Weekend crowds may be a factor.
If you're looking to skip the crowds at Colorado's resorts, avoid holiday weekends, arrive early, and plan to visit some of the states smaller resorts.
(2) comments
I think we all know what caused the lift line this weekend. @jerryoftheday had the same video, but starting at the Gondola and going around to Main Street. And they had a better take on it.
Bottom line,Buck Freckenridge, Vuck Fail Resorts.
Epic pass strikes again?
