A video shared by Viral Hog to YouTube shows a huge herd of sheep slowing traffic on a backroad in northwest Colorado earlier this year.
At some points in the video, the sheep can be seen darting across the street while cautious drivers slowly creep by.
Although it's unclear in the video, it's likely that sheep are a being transferred to a new pasture by a rancher.
At the 2:40-second mark, a man on a horse can be seen riding alongside the herd.
"In Northwest Colorado, sheep ranching is a part of life for many folks. The sheep herds are moved periodically throughout the year to different pastures," Viral Hog said in the video description.
However unlikely, if you find yourself driving in through a herd of sheep, make sure you drive slowly and stay alert.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.