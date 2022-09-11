It is officially rutting season for Colorado's elk populations, and a new video posted online shows just how aggressive bull elk can be this time of year.
The video, posted by Estes Park News Inc., shows a large male charging at passing cars on highway 34 in Estes Park. From the video, it appears that cars were slowing down to see the animal, which was standing on the side of the road with a female.
It either felt threatened by the cars themselves, or it saw its own reflection in their windows and sprung into action. It offered a few warnings by bluff charging a truck, but when the vehicle did not move, it begins nudging it with its impressive antlers.
Check out the full video below:
It is always important to give elk space, no matter the time of year, but especially during the rut. If you see an elk over the next few weeks, try to keep at least 75 feet of space between you and them. Agitating a bull this time of year can have deadly consequences.
Read more about elk rut in Colorado here.
