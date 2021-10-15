Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently took to Twitter to share a video of a massive bear spotted on a home security camera in the town of Louviers, Colorado.
In the video, the bear isn't really doing anything nefarious, it's just passing through. That being said, it's a good reminder to the public to always check surroundings before heading outside at night in bear country.
Take a look at this bear passing through Louviers in @douglascountyco.— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 14, 2021
The biggest bear our wildlife health lab has seen in roughly the last decade was a 580-pound boar from Boulder in 2013.
This one is not near that mark, but is of good size.https://t.co/9ZGhk8AJ6J pic.twitter.com/j10SSdyw3n
While this bear wasn't quite as large as a 580-pound boar spotted in Boulder in 2013 – the largest bear weighed in the last decade in Colorado – it was still a bear of noteworthy size.
Adult male black bears can reach around 660 pounds when they're packing on weight for hibernation. While most never come close to that size, the largest black bear ever weighed was 902 pounds, shot by a hunter in 1972.
A common misconception is that black bears are much smaller than grizzlies, which isn't always the case, with the average adult male grizzly bears weighing somewhere between 400 and 790 pounds and average females in the range of 290 to 400 pounds. This is one reason why misidentifications between the two species are common – because people often underestimate the potential size of a black bear.
Though these bear species can be similar in size and color, the largest grizzly ever weighed puts the largest black bear ever weighed to shame. It was a whopping 1,656 pounds, found in Alaska.
If living in bear country, make sure that attractants aren't accessible. When bears find a food source, they'll be back, and when that food source is located in an area with humans, it greatly increases the chance of a negative animal-wildlife interaction. When these negative interactions occur, the bear gets the short end of the stick, typically being euthanized. Keep bears alive by keeping them out of your trash cans.
