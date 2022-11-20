A $4.1 million dollar mansion that recently hit the market in Colorado brings a whole new meaning to "living life on the edge". The massive 8,398 square-foot home is nestled right on the edge of a cliff in Evergreen, according to realtor.com.
The home features seven bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, and sits on a 31.1-acre lot.
"Views abound in this gated, uniquely designed home situated in a beautiful, natural setting of rock outcroppings with spectacular views of Evergreen and the snow capped mountains. Exposed beams, walls of windows and skylights bring the outdoors indoors. The grand front entrance opens to a water feature complete with a waterfall built into natural rocks," the property description reads.
A video tour of the stunning home was shared to YouTube by House of Luxury and can be found below:
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.