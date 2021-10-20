A viral video is getting quite a bit of attention around the web, showing a man wrestling a deer to the ground after the deer charges a motorcycle on the side of the road.
Shot in the Sichuan Province of China, the deer first attempts to knock over the man's bike. While the biker is successful in pushing the deer away, the animal returns with more power, eventually attempting to hit the biker.
Watch the video below:
While deer tend to be viewed as docile animals, this is not always the case.
Several instances of deer attacks have taken place in Colorado over the past year, including when a deer attacked a 77-year-old woman in Woodland Park last February.
Because deer can be aggressive, especially when threatened, it's important to keep a safe distance from these wild animals. If one seems to be showing signs of aggression, remove yourself from the situation and attempt to put objects between yourself and the deer.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.