Some regions of California have been getting absolutely battered by winter storms that have ushered is huge snow totals over the last few weeks. In fact, between Thursday and Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) has called for more than 100 inches to drop on the state's mountain passes.
A recent video, shared by Snow Brains CEO Miles Clark, shows how the huge snow totals have impacted residential life in Olympic Valley, California (near Tahoe). In the video, Clark can be seen walking through a massive snow tunnel in order to get to his front door.
"We got about 12 feet of snow last week, and in this storm we are getting a bunch more snow and rain. So now all the snow makes it sag, and is adding weight to the roofs in Tahoe. It's getting a little bit wild, they're expecting even potentially some roof collapses in certain areas," he said in an interview with NBC News.
Check out the video below:
According to Clark, some homes have up to 10 feet of snow on their roofs. This could increase to potential for rooftop avalanches to be triggered. These can be dangerous, and even deadly in some cases.
Read more about roof avalanches, here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
Sounds like some folks better get the shovel out
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.