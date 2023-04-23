A video that was recently shared to YouTube by ViralHog, shows the stressful moment that a man and his off-leash dogs ran into a moose while they were on a walk.
"I was returning from a walk with my dogs and a moose was standing right at the trailhead where we had to pass. I waited for awhile then finally decided to tiptoe past and he started to come towards me. One of my dogs saw this and barked angrily and came towards the moose who then diverted his attention from me to the dog and I backed away towards my car. Soon the dogs got past the moose and we were on our way," the video description reads.
Check out the full video below:
Fortunately, this moose appeared to be fairly unbothered. However, the situation could have escalated quickly, especially because of the dogs.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), moose often react to dogs as they would react to wolves, which are their natural predators. This includes attempting to trample them if the opportunity presents itself.
A similar situation had deadly consequences in 2021, when a dog was stomped to death in front of its owners while they were hiking on the Masontown trail in Frisco, Colorado.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
The guy got a lot closer to the moose than he had to. Good that he found a moose that was basically in a good mood.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.