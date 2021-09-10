From frog-style jumps to rolling push-ups, you can certainly get creative with your workouts at outdoor venues spread across the state of Colorado.
Check out this fitness maniac at Red Rocks rolling down the stairs while doing push-ups. His form had no problem catching the attention from a group of nearby yogis.
Warning: This is not an exercise for the faint-of-heart. The footage was captured on Labor Day shortly at 3:00 pm.
“He was doing all kinds of weird (workouts),” one Red Rocks visitor told us. “I asked him what he was training for, and in a cryptic accent he said, ‘I will not tell you,’ and ran off.”— Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) September 6, 2021
One thing I think we can all agree on…whatever workouts this guy is doing…they’re working💪 pic.twitter.com/ymiJ0Zsby3
This isn't the first time that the mystery fitness guru has made an appearance at the world-famous concert venue.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre offers a spectacular setting for concerts, film screenings, and fitness events. The amphitheater is found between two enormous red rock formations, just outside of Morrison and about 30 minutes from Denver.
Rising to an elevation of 6,435 feet, there are two sets of staircases located on each side of the amphitheater. Each staircase has about 380 steps running from the lower parking lot to the upper concession level. There's also a second set of interior stairways on both sides of the bleachers, each with about 138 steps from the stage to the top. When shows are taking place, it's a popular spot for a workout.
