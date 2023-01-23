Partially hidden leghold trap Photo Credit: DTaggart84319 (iStock).

Photo Credit: DTaggart84319 (iStock).

 DTaggart84319

Wild footage is making rounds online of a man boldly rescuing a wolf that's got its foot caught in a trap.

As the wolf attempts to bite the man, the man appears to slide a loop around its neck to keep it on the ground. He then opens the trap to release the wolf.

Watch the clip below:

The wolf seems a bit surprised as the man steps away when it's no longer ensnared. It soon hobbles off.

While this video is shocking and some are calling the man a hero, it's important to note that this situation is extremely dangerous.

Never attempt to free a trapped animal on your own, as wild animals are prone to be unpredictable and can attack when they feel threatened or are in pain. Instead, contact your local wildlife management department and let them know about the situation.

It is unclear where this encounter took place.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

Mountain woman
Mountain woman

He IS a hero! The person who set the trap deserves to have his own foot caught in it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.