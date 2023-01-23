Wild footage is making rounds online of a man boldly rescuing a wolf that's got its foot caught in a trap.
As the wolf attempts to bite the man, the man appears to slide a loop around its neck to keep it on the ground. He then opens the trap to release the wolf.
Watch the clip below:
Brave Man Rescues Wolf from Trap with the Help of a Stick pic.twitter.com/JtGNhk3YLt— Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) January 23, 2023
The wolf seems a bit surprised as the man steps away when it's no longer ensnared. It soon hobbles off.
While this video is shocking and some are calling the man a hero, it's important to note that this situation is extremely dangerous.
Never attempt to free a trapped animal on your own, as wild animals are prone to be unpredictable and can attack when they feel threatened or are in pain. Instead, contact your local wildlife management department and let them know about the situation.
It is unclear where this encounter took place.
He IS a hero! The person who set the trap deserves to have his own foot caught in it.
