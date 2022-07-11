Days after a massive rockfall in Rocky Mountain National Park demonstrated how powerful acts of Mother Nature can be when it comes to reshaping the landscape, a viral video has emerged out of Kyrgyzstan, capturing a terrifyingly close view of an avalanche of epic proportions.
As recounted by the person that captured the clip, Harry Shimmin, nine British people and one American were on a tour in Kyrgyzstan's Tian Shan mountains when disaster was narrowly avoided.
After Shimmin had briefly separated from the group to take photos from the top of a ridge, loud cracking noises could be heard, followed by the sight of ice and snow blasting down the mountain. In a spot where the only cover was nearby and running wasn't an option, Shimmin decided to capture the slide on camera, ducking behind rocks moments before the avalanche passed over him.
Shimmin described the moment as "like being inside a blizzard," also noting that he feared death. Ultimately, he escaped without a scratch and was covered by only a thin layer of snow. Others in the group, located further from the slide, were also lucky, with the only injury resulting from the event being a cut on a knee.
As the group explored the debris, they realized that the slide would have crossed their hiking path had it occurred just five minutes later in their trip, likely meaning much more serious consequences, including death.
Watch the terrifying clip below:
Many are sure to wonder if Shimmin did the right thing by staying to film the slide. As he describes, he realized that there was no where to escape the slide aside from cover that was right beside him already, thus movement would have taken him further from safety. In this scenario, where moving out of the slide path wasn't an option, finding cover is the best bet.
