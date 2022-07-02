A sleeping man was mistaken for a dead body by search and rescue crews in Tulsa, Oklahoma late last year, and the rescue video has recently been circulating around the internet.
The man is seen fully dressed and laying on a sand bank in the middle of a shallow river.
"Station 29 personnel placed a boat into the water and approached to find that the man was just laying in the water. The river is low, but is still potentially dangerous in areas. Please stay safe and find alternate ways to stay cool!" the Tulsa Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
Check out the full video below:
