One man recently learned a lesson the hard way – don't pet a bison.
A man building power lines on a ranch was blasted by a bison after getting way too close. The video below shows the worker reaching out to pet the bison on its forehead. The bison replied with a head-butt, knocking the worker to the ground.
"We build power lines and this was on a ranch where there was a bunch of bison," the video's caption reads. "A coworker and I decided to try and pet one. He didn’t seem to mind until I walked up and tried to pet him. Well needless to say he knocked me down and gave me a scare of a lifetime."
Male bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and stand six feet tall, while females can weigh up to 1,000 pounds and reach a height up to 5 feet tall.
That's certainly not an animal you want to mess with!
Editor's Note: Do not approach, pet, or ever try to feed wildlife for any reason. Wild animals can be dangerous and often unpredictable. Give them space, so they stay wild.
