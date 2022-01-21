Absolutely wild footage has emerged of a man fighting off a bear to save his dogs in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Walter Hickox came face-to-face with a black bear when it hopped a baby gate, jumping into an enclosed porch area in pursuit of his small dogs. Hickox lunges at the animal without hesitation, pushing it away and back outside through the door, eventually using a bench to block the opening.
Watch the footage that was captured by a Ring camera below, uploaded to Youtube by ViralHog. It is particularly intense with the volume on. Viewer discretion is advised due to violence and language.
According to The Hill, Hickox escaped the encounter with only minor injuries and his dogs are fine.
If Florida wildlife officials are able to locate and capture the bear, the bear will be euthanized. Its brazen attack in a civilized and well-lit space is considered evidence that it poses a threat to human safety.
According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there are around 4,050 black bears in Florida with the black bear being the only local species of bear. Estimates of the number of black bears in Colorado range from 8,000 to 12,000 (KDVR citing CPW in 2021) and 17,000 to 20,000 (2020 article from Coloradoan). Florida is roughly 63 percent of the size of Colorado, with Florida having roughly six bears per every 100 square miles and Colorado having somewhere between eight and 19 (depending on which estimate is used).
In bear country, it's important to be bear aware. Bears can be nosey animals, often willing to put quite a bit of effort into finding a meal. While more than 90 percent of a black bear's natural diet consists of plants, berries, fruits, and nuts, black bears in more civilized areas can frequent trash cans and other human-related food sources if they are made available. The risk of attracting bears is one reason it's crucial to limit access to possible unnatural food sources.
If attacked by a black bear, fight back with punches and kicks to the bear's face, using weapons that may be available. Do not play dead when it comes to black bears – though that tactic should be used for grizzlies.
