A man in Sierra Madre, California got a big shock when he returned home to find his house in a state of chaos, with a large bear on his counter eating KFC.
Footage from the scene is shocking, especially with how the unidentified man continues filming after spotting the bear – seemingly about 20 feet away. Thankfully, the bear is very distracted by the iconic secret blend of herbs and spices, ignoring the man.
A report from the New York Post notes that at least two other animals were on the property at the time, one of which was inside. The man was able to scare the animals away by making loud noises.
While this didn't take place in Colorado, similar scenarios frequently do, highlighting the importance of keeping doors and windows locked in bear country. Bears will attempt to enter homes and cars in search of food.
The chaos a bear can cause was recently seen in a video posted by the Aspen Police Department which showed a car destroyed by a hungry bear that also left a pile of scat in the back seat.
Hmmmm... I wonder why the author refers to this young black bear as a large bear? Sensationalism? No knowledge of actual bears? Clue: This is a small bear.
