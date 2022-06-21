A wild video shared to YouTube shows the moment that one man had a dangerously close encounter with one of the most aggressive animals you can run into in North America – a moose with its calf.
The man appears to be a safe distance away from the moose at the start of the video as a bull, a cow, and a calf are seen running in the distance.
Suddenly, the male moose changes course and comes charging directly at the man, who climbs up a tree to a avoid the collision.
Check out the full video below:
It's unclear from the video's description where this encounter took place, but given that moose are found in Colorado, it's important to know how to react if you see one.
Moose are incredibly powerful animals that can run up to 35 mile per hour. There is no use trying to outrun the animal if it becomes aggressive, so Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends you "try to put a large object between you [and the moose] such as a boulder, car, or tree."
In this case, climbing the tree ended up being an option that may have saved this man serious injury or even death.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.