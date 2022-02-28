Any Coloradan that has been stuck on I-70 during a closure knows that you would do just about anything to pass the time. It only took Dylan Hayes, a fisherman from Colorado, around 10 minutes before he got creative while stuck in an I-70 traffic jam near Glenwood Canyon.
While waiting for the highway to reopen, Hayes and a few of his friends decided to try their hand at fishing off the side of the bridge.
Without much of a fight, Hayes eventually pulled in what appears to be a good-sized trout.
Ironically, just as the men are about to celebrate their catch, traffic starts moving again and the video ends.
Unlike most unbelievable fishing stories, the whole thing was caught on camera. Check it out below:
If we're banned from using relatively mild language (a**), then you really shouldn't post videos with the f word in it several times!
By the way I get very excited when I catch a fish but, never swear about it just very happy about it, been fishing since I was about five too, decades ago! Jess
Well so much for not using vulgar language, even on tape! Guess it shows their level of education or as some would say IQ level! And here I try hard to watch what I say so I will not get into trouble! Jess
That is totally awesome - I love it! Way to go guy!
Excellent!!
