Last month, Air-Glaciers, a heli-rescue service based in Switzerland, shared a terrifying story of a recent mission that involved rescuing an extremely fortunate ski tourer in the Swiss region of Liddes.
Around nightfall on February 8, an Air-Glaciers crew was mobilized to search for a man who had left for a ski tour in the mountains that morning and failed to return, prompting a call for help to go out at about 5:41 PM.
While the man had left for his ski tour alone, he did let family know what route he would be on, which was a route he had traveled several times before. He also let them know when he was planning to return and shared photos of his progress along the way, including an image near a pass, which was later used to help crews to narrow the scope of their search.
Crews first located the man's vehicle in the expected lot, presuming he was still in the backcountry.
At that point, crews flew over the route his family had described until they were able to find his tracks in the snow. Upon finding the tracks, they dropped personnel on the ground of the mountainous scene to follow them while the helicopter continued the search from air.
While in the air, the pilot saw a sign of life between large chunks of snow. Video from the scene appears to show evidence of an avalanche in what appears to be some sort of chute or couloir.
With a searchlight cutting through the darkness, the helicopter crew spotted the man, buried up to his neck in snow with only his head and one arm above the surface. He had been buried for about six hours, but was still able to wave to the helicopter as it passed.
The team evacuated the man by winch. The backcountry tourer was unharmed, but was suffering from mild hypothermia.
This case shows the importance of always letting someone know where you're headed and when you'll be back. Solo backcountry travel can be extremely dangerous, especially when winter conditions exist. Bring a GPS device to maintain communication, like the Garmin inReach, but also realize that accessing that device may not always be possible, as would have likely been the case in this situation given that the rescue subject was buried.
Editor's Note: This article was written based on primary sources that were translated from French. Minor discrepancies may exist.
