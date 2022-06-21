I know what you're thinking... "Wait... this is OutThere Colorado... why am I reading a post about an animal encounter that happened in Australia?" To put it simply, this video is one of the wilder animal encounters I've seen recently and it's a pretty slow news day.
In the clip below, watch as a pub owner in Australia's Northern Territory smacks a charging crocodile on the head twice, ultimately convincing the predator to retreat. While most Americans are likely familiar with (and scared of) alligators, crocodiles can be much more dangerous to humans, as they're more inclined to take down larger prey.
According to a report from Daily Mail, the pub owner was checking to see if a nearby path was safe for his guests at the time of the encounter. It's also worth noting that the owner has a rocky history with this creature, with another crocodile having snatched up his pet dog in 2018.
Watch the clip below:
Thankfully, you don't have to worry about crocodiles charging at you from the creeks and streams around the state of Colorado. If you want to see an alligator, which looks similar to a croc but is from a different genetic family, Colorado Gators Reptile Rescue and Education park is a one place to see this animal up-close – you can also read about a time I visited that spot for some gator wrestling here.
