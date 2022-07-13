In September 2020, two men set out to tackle one of Colorado's most complicated fourteener routes – the class five Ellingwood Arete/Ledges route on the 14,197-foot Crestone Needle. Not long later, they were calling for help, in need of someone to save their lives.
As might be expected, the story of the subsequent rescue mission is interesting and educational, putting the risks of mountain climbing and high elevation rescues on display.
Titled 'Making Dangerous Things Look Easy," a video recounting the incident was published by the Soldier Stories Youtube channel and can be seen below:
Embed not working for you? Watch the clip here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.