Popular Instagram account 'Nature is Metal' recently published a brutal video that most will find shocking – not due to the brutality, but because of what it's capturing.
Credited to Instagram user @tb.357, the video shows a lynx – typically about 22 to 44 pounds – attacking a mule deer – typically between 120 and 280 pounds – reportedly somewhere in Alberta, Canada.
As the footage shows, the lynx latches onto the deer's neck and head and hangs on tight. The strategy must have worked, as the final frame of the video shows the lynx in wait and the deer on the ground, presumably dead.
While this video didn't take place in Colorado, it's a great example of why smaller predators shouldn't be underestimated. It's not just bears and mountain lions that are capable of causing harm, especially when children or pets are involved.
Just this week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared footage of a bobcat – similar, but smaller than a lynx – stalking a house pet in the heavily populated city of Colorado Springs.
Those in Colorado should always be predator-aware. Proceed with caution and never interfere with wild animals.
