Traveling Colorado's I-70 can be scary enough. Now, imagine traveling it tandem on a Lime scooter while in the rain.
That's what two people were caught on camera doing, posted on Twitter by user @katieeastman.
Unfortunately, there's not much of a story behind the video. It's unknown where the duo was headed and whether or not they got there safely. Hopefully they had a good reason for using such a busy and dangerous road, but this one has the OutThere Colorado team scratching our heads.
Plus, it's worth noting that two people shouldn't be on the same scooter per Lime's 'no passenger' policy. Granted, Lime policy also says helmets are required and while you should always wear a helmet while on a Lime for safety reasons, that rarely seems to be what riders do.
Check out the shocking video below:
There are two people riding a scooter on I-70. This is so scary and I hope they end up okay. pic.twitter.com/e7jlGFtta6— Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) May 11, 2023
