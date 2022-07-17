Thunderstorm lightning bolt strike

A video shared to Twitter by Colorado Storm Chasers shows the moment lightning suddenly struck a tree just outside of an apartment complex in Colorado Springs. 

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), it is unclear from the video if there was flying bark shrapnel as a result of the strike, but it does often happen. 

An average of 500,000 lightning flashes hit the ground in Colorado every year. With this number, the state ranks 19th in the country in the number of "Cloud-to-Ground" (CG) lightning flashes, NWS data suggests. 

The NWS offers the following tips to protect yourself from lightning: 

  • Inside is best during a thunderstorm!
  • Avoid tall objects like trees!
  • Better inside the car than "making a run for it"

Find a list of where lightning strikes are the most in Colorado here

