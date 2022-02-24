According to a report from KDVR, a man named Greg reached out to share shocking video of a random passerby relentlessly attacking his vehicle near Chambers Road in Aurora, Colorado.
As Greg is driving, a man blocks his lane, proceeding to beat Greg's vehicle with a backpack while aggressively stating 'let's fight.' Greg reportedly did not floor it to flee the scene because he didn't want to cause injury to the man. Vehicles behind Greg blocked his escape backward.
Greg was eventually able to leave the scene with a damaged vehicle.
Here's a link to a full in-depth account of what happened, including an interview with Greg.
See KDVR's video below:
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
I'm glad I wasn't the driver. He had admirable restraint and compassion. Hope the police and community get this and nail the offender.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.