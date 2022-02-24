File photo. Vehicles spotted on a cold day in Colorado. Photo Credit: milehightraveler (iStock).

According to a report from KDVR, a man named Greg reached out to share shocking video of a random passerby relentlessly attacking his vehicle near Chambers Road in Aurora, Colorado.

As Greg is driving, a man blocks his lane, proceeding to beat Greg's vehicle with a backpack while aggressively stating 'let's fight.' Greg reportedly did not floor it to flee the scene because he didn't want to cause injury to the man. Vehicles behind Greg blocked his escape backward.

Greg was eventually able to leave the scene with a damaged vehicle.

Here's a link to a full in-depth account of what happened, including an interview with Greg.

See KDVR's video below:

PeterS
PeterS

I'm glad I wasn't the driver. He had admirable restraint and compassion. Hope the police and community get this and nail the offender.

