A large trash fire sparked in Denver early Monday morning, sending a huge plume of smoke into the air, according to officials from the Denver Fire Department.
The fire started at about 6 AM at a recycling plant located on Ivy Street, near I-70. Firefighting crews battled large amounts of metals and hidden fire in the trash pile, which made extinguishment difficult.
Though the fire did not spread, the thick smoke was visible for miles. The blaze also caused traffic delays and prompted police to close Holly Street from 46th to 48th avenue as crews worked.
The #DenverFireDepartment is on scene of a trashfire at a recycling plant located at I-70 & Ivy that has large amounts of metals involved. Hidden fire in the pile is making the extinguishment difficult. Traffic in the area affected, so alternate routes are advised.@DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/W1XLZDia2g— Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) May 2, 2022
The Denver Fire Department will not be investigating the cause of the fire, according to a report from CBS Denver.
