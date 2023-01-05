Coyote (Canis latrans) in a snowy field in Colorado, USA Photo Credit: Wirestock (iStock).

Coyotes are cause for concern around many parts of the United States, including Colorado, especially when they start to get comfortable around civilization. Known for targeting pets and sometimes attacking small children, this predator can tend to move toward suburban areas in search of prey.

A video recently published to Twitter by Arizona writer Russ McSpadden captures how startling it can be to spot a coyote in a neighborhood. The short clip shows a coyote sitting on top of a parked car, calmly scanning its surroundings.

No, this isn't a video shot in Colorado, but it's just too bizarre not to share.

As it relates to Colorado, CPW has urged residents to reduce interactions with this predator. Never feed them or make possible attractants available in the yard. In encounters with coyotes, make yourself as big and loud as possible in attempt to scare them away and always fight back if attacked.

Find more tips related to coyotes in Colorado here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

